3 Bedroom Home in Camp Hill - $150,000

Very cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Ranch style home. Hardwood floors, Carport, Gas Fired heat. Located in a very convenient location, close to all amenities, Schools, shopping, employment etc.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Very cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Ranch style home. Hardwood floors, Carport, Gas Fired heat. Located in a very convenient location, close to all amenities, Schools, shopping, employment etc.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
“The 2023 summer break will be condensed because the 2024 summer break will be longer due to renovations at (Eagle View Middle School) ...” Christopher said Tuesday.
Dickinson College officials said they were unable to determine a use for the building that would support the college's mission.
Parx Casino in Shippensburg will offer 500 slot machines, electronic table games and a restaurant and sports bar when it opens its 73,000-square-foot facility in late 2022.
People who first came to love Landers’ cooking out in the community are finding their way to the tiny cafe nestled within a row of shops.
Moving the photo collection from the Bradley home to North Pitt Street required the society to convert a section of its basement into a room to house drawers of negatives and boxes of slides and print images.
Chances are the demolition project will impact the movement of traffic on Forge Road. Both the sewer and water mains have to be capped 10 feet underground.
“Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, attempt to catch, or come in contact with the monkey. Please call 911 immediately," troopers tweeted.
In Carlisle Area School District, there have been almost as many COVID-19 cases so far this January than the entire 2020-21 school year.
After nine seasons at the helm of the Big Spring girls volleyball program, Cara Rhone stepped down from her position in December.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a shots fired incident in South Middleton and arrests in two cases of vehicle pursuits.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.