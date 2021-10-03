3 Bedroom Home in Boiling Springs - $295,000

Beautiful historic property in the heart of Boiling Springs. Built in 1880 this home now offers over 2500 sq. ft. of living space featuring a private enclosed double door entryway and grand 2 story foyer open to the spacious living room showcasing custom wood moldings, a brick fireplace with mantel and built in bookshelf all open to the dining room with bay bump out for additional charm! Through the dining room you find a spacious cook's kitchen with exposed beams on the ceiling and tiled floor. The 1st floor also includes a family room, full bath and newer sunroom surrounded with windows and a vaulted ceiling. This home is filled with character around every turn, it's just awaiting your personal touches and a little love. Sitting on a spacious double lot that is fenced and includes Boiling Springs 1st fire barn complete with 2 levels and it even features a loft in the upper level. Come make yourself apart of this awesome community, where you can walk to Children's Lake and enjoy many adventures this historic town has to offer. Like to fish? It's also close to Allenberry Resort on the Yellow Breeches and LeTort where you can find some of the best fishing streams in country!