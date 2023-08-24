2023 High School Football Week 1 preview Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football Football Game of the Week: Carlisle and Mechanicsburg to battle in Week 1 'Backyard Brawl' Christian Eby Football Quick Hits: 5 things to watch during Sentinel-area football season openers Tim Gross 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Previewing the 2023 high school football season for Sentinel-area teams Check out team previews, a complete schedule, Week 1 notes and more ahead of the 2023 high school football season.