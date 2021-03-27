 Skip to main content
2021 PIAA Team Wrestling brackets and scores for March 27
agate

2021 PIAA Team Wrestling Championships

CLASS 3A

First Round: Monday, March 22

2-1 Delaware Valley 52, 12-1 La Salle College 18

10-1 Cathedral Prep 66, 8-1 Carrick 0

Quarterfinals: Wednesday, March 24

1-1 Spring-Ford 31, 2-1 Delaware Valley 18

3-1 Central Dauphin 29, 11-1 Bethlehem Catholic 26

7-1 Waynesburg Central 54, 10-1 Cathedral Prep 12

4-1 Williamsport 33, 6-1 Bellefonte 32

Saturday, March 27, at Cumberland Valley HS

Semifinals, 4 p.m.

3-1 Central Dauphin 32, 1-1 Spring-Ford 28

7-1 Waynesburg Central 50, 4-1 Williamsport 13

Third-Place Match, 6 p.m.

1-1 Spring-Ford 36, 4-1 Williamsport 32

Championship, 6 p.m.

7-1 Waynesburg Central 42, 3-1 Central Dauphin 3

CLASS 2A

First Round: Monday, March 22

2-1 Lackawanna Trail 39, 12-1 Archbishop Ryan 30

5-1 Chestnut Ridge 41, 9-1 Brookville 21

Quarterfinals: Wednesday, March 24

3-1 Boiling Springs 28, 2-1 Lackawanna Trail 24

4-1 Southern Columbia 56, 11-1 Notre Dame-Green Pond 14

7-1 Burrell 32, 5-1 Chestnut Ridge 31

10-1 Reynolds 50, 6-1 Forest Hills 21

Saturday, March 27, at Cumberland Valley HS

Semifinals

4-1 Southern Columbia 31, 3-1 Boiling Springs 22

10-1 Reynolds 35, 7-1 Burrell 30

Third-Place Match, 1 p.m.

7-1 Burrell 26, 3-1 Boiling Springs 13

Championship, 1 p.m.

10-1 Reynolds 31, 4-1 Southern Columbia 22

---

TIGERS 31, BUBBLERS 22

132: Kole Biscoe (Southern Columbia) dec. Eli Bounds (Boiling Springs), 6-1. 138: Ian Yoder (SC) dec. Kobin Karper (BS), 8-2. 145: Patrick Edmonson (SC) dec. Ean Wilson, 11-4. 152: Michael Duggan (BS) dec. Brandon Gedman, 13-7. 160: Garrett Garcia (SC) dec. Eli Crum, 8-2. 172: Gavin Garcia (SC) pinned Jaydan Barrick, 0:54. 189: Wesley Barnes (SC) tech. fall Trey McCardell, 5:41, 18-3. 215: Colin Sharrow (SC) dec. Collin Neal, 11-7. 285: Julyan Dodson (BS) dec. Christopher Treshock, 4-0. 106: James Snyder (BS) pinned Gaege Fronk, 0:47. 113: Raif Barber (BS) maj. dec over Toren Cooper, 9-1. 120: Brady Feese (SC) major dec. Tommy Crum, 13-1. 126: Austin Mahoney (BS) win by forfeit.

BUCCANEERS 26, BUBBLERS 13

138: Ian Oswalt (Burrell) dec. Kobin Karper (Boiling Springs), 8-1. 145: Aaron Edwards (B) dec. Ean Wilson, 6-3. 152: Michael Duggan (BS) dec. Simon Slahtovsky, 10-5. 160: Damian Barr (B) dec. Jayden Barrick, 6-2. 172: A.J. Corrado (B) dec. Eli Crum, 5-0. 189: Collin Neal (BS) major dec. Colby Christie, 11-1. 215: Cole Clark (B) dec. Jacob Scott, 3-1. 285: Julyan Dodson (BS) dec. Dylan Slahtovsky, 5-1. 106: Cooper Hornack (B) major dec. James Snyder, 14-5. 113: No match. 120: Raif Barber (BS) dec. Nickolas Ferra, 5-3. 120: Shawn Szymanski (B) dec. Austin Mahoney, 7-2. 126: Nickolas Salerno major dec. Eli Bounds, 8-0.

