2021 PIAA Team Wrestling brackets and scores for March 24

2021 PIAA Team Wrestling Championships
CLASS 3A
First Round: Monday, March 22
2-1 Delaware Valley 52, 12-1 La Salle College 18
10-1 Cathedral Prep 66, 8-1 Carrick 0
Quarterfinals: Wednesday, March 24
1-1 Spring-Ford 31, 2-1 Delaware Valley 18
3-1 Central Dauphin 29, 11-1 Bethlehem Catholic 26
7-1 Waynesburg Central 54, 10-1 Cathedral Prep 12
4-1 Williamsport 33, 6-1 Bellefonte 32
Semifinals: Saturday, March 27
4 p.m. at Cumberland Valley HS
3-1 Central Dauphin vs. 1-1 Spring-Ford
4-1 Williamsport vs. 7-1 Waynesburg Central
Championship: Saturday, March 27
6 p.m. at Cumberland Valley HS
CLASS 2A
First Round: Monday, March 22
2-1 Lackawanna Trail 39, 12-1 Archbishop Ryan 30
5-1 Chestnut Ridge 41, 9-1 Brookville 21
Quarterfinals: Wednesday, March 24
3-1 Boiling Springs 28, 2-1 Lackawanna Trail 24
4-1 Southern Columbia 16, 11-1 Notre Dame-Green Pond 14
7-1 Burrell 32, 5-1 Chestnut Ridge 31
10-1 Reynolds 50, 6-1 Forest Hills 21
Semifinals: Saturday, March 27
11 a.m. at Cumberland Valley HS
4-1 Southern Columbia vs. 3-1 Boiling Springs
10-1 Reynolds vs. 7-1 Burrell