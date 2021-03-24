 Skip to main content
2021 PIAA Team Wrestling brackets and scores for March 24
2021 PIAA Team Wrestling Championships

CLASS 3A

First Round: Monday, March 22

2-1 Delaware Valley 52, 12-1 La Salle College 18

10-1 Cathedral Prep 66, 8-1 Carrick 0

Quarterfinals: Wednesday, March 24

1-1 Spring-Ford 31, 2-1 Delaware Valley 18

3-1 Central Dauphin 29, 11-1 Bethlehem Catholic 26

7-1 Waynesburg Central 54, 10-1 Cathedral Prep 12

4-1 Williamsport 33, 6-1 Bellefonte 32

Semifinals: Saturday, March 27

4 p.m. at Cumberland Valley HS

3-1 Central Dauphin vs. 1-1 Spring-Ford

4-1 Williamsport vs. 7-1 Waynesburg Central

Championship: Saturday, March 27

6 p.m. at Cumberland Valley HS

CLASS 2A

First Round: Monday, March 22

2-1 Lackawanna Trail 39, 12-1 Archbishop Ryan 30

5-1 Chestnut Ridge 41, 9-1 Brookville 21

Quarterfinals: Wednesday, March 24

3-1 Boiling Springs 28, 2-1 Lackawanna Trail 24

4-1 Southern Columbia 16, 11-1 Notre Dame-Green Pond 14

7-1 Burrell 32, 5-1 Chestnut Ridge 31

10-1 Reynolds 50, 6-1 Forest Hills 21

Semifinals: Saturday, March 27

11 a.m. at Cumberland Valley HS

4-1 Southern Columbia vs. 3-1 Boiling Springs

10-1 Reynolds vs. 7-1 Burrell

Championship: Saturday, March 27

1 p.m. at Cumberland Valley HS

