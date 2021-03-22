 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 PIAA Team Wrestling brackets and scores for March 22
agate

2021 PIAA Team Wrestling brackets and scores for March 22

2021 PIAA Team Wrestling Championships

CLASS 3A

First Round: Monday, March 22

2-1 Delaware Valley 52, 12-1 La Salle College 18

10-1 Cathedral Prep 66, 8-1 Carrick 0

Quarterfinals: Wednesday, March 24

2-1 Delaware Valley vs. 1-1 Spring-Ford, TBA

11-1 Bethlehem Catholic at 3-1 Central Dauphin, 7

10-1 Cathedral Prep vs. 7-1 Waynesburg Central, at EQT Rec Center, 6

4-1 Williamsport at 6-1 Bellefonte, 7

Semifinals: Saturday, March 27

Championship: Saturday, March 27

CLASS 2A

First Round: Monday, March 22

2-1 Lackawanna Trail 39, 12-1 Archbishop Ryan 30

5-1 Chestnut Ridge 41, 9-1 Brookville 21

Quarterfinals: Wednesday, March 24

2-1 Lackawanna Trail at 3-1 Boiling Springs, 7

11-1 Notre Dame-Green Pond at 4-1 Souther Columbia, 6

5-1 Chestnut Ridge at 7-1 Burrell, 6

6-1 Forest Hills at 10-1 Reynolds, 6

Semifinals: Saturday, March 27

Championship: Saturday, March 27

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News