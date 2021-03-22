2021 PIAA Team Wrestling brackets and scores for March 22

2021 PIAA Team Wrestling Championships
CLASS 3A
First Round: Monday, March 22
2-1 Delaware Valley 52, 12-1 La Salle College 18
10-1 Cathedral Prep 66, 8-1 Carrick 0
Quarterfinals: Wednesday, March 24
2-1 Delaware Valley vs. 1-1 Spring-Ford, TBA
11-1 Bethlehem Catholic at 3-1 Central Dauphin, 7
10-1 Cathedral Prep vs. 7-1 Waynesburg Central, at EQT Rec Center, 6
4-1 Williamsport at 6-1 Bellefonte, 7
Semifinals: Saturday, March 27
Championship: Saturday, March 27
CLASS 2A
First Round: Monday, March 22
2-1 Lackawanna Trail 39, 12-1 Archbishop Ryan 30
5-1 Chestnut Ridge 41, 9-1 Brookville 21
Quarterfinals: Wednesday, March 24
2-1 Lackawanna Trail at 3-1 Boiling Springs, 7
11-1 Notre Dame-Green Pond at 4-1 Souther Columbia, 6
5-1 Chestnut Ridge at 7-1 Burrell, 6
6-1 Forest Hills at 10-1 Reynolds, 6