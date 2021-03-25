2021 PIAA Boys Basketball brackets and scores for March 25

2021 PIAA Boys Basketball Championships
CLASS 6A
Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 20
12-1 Archbishop Wood 70, 11-1 William Allen 56
3-1 Reading 68, 2-1 Scranton 53
7-1 Upper St. Clair 62, 10-1 Erie 57
Semifinals: Tuesday, March 23
12-1 Archbishop Wood 72, 1-1 Lower Merion 68
3-1 Reading 68, 7-1 Upper St. Clair 46
Championship: Saturday, March 27
12-1 Archbishop Wood vs. 3-1 Reading, at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 19
1-1 Chester 58, 2-1 Crestwood 52 (OT)
12-1 Archbishop Ryan 68, 11-1 Bangor 50
3-1 Lower Dauphin 71, 6-1 Central Mountain 46
10-1 Cathedral Prep 52, 7-1 New Castle 50
*Central Mountain replaces Shikellamy after Shikellamy withdrawal
Semifinals: Monday, March 22
12-1 Archbishop Ryan 85, 1-1 Chester 63
10-1 Cathedral Prep 54, 3-1 Lower Dauphin 46
Championship: Friday, March 26
10-1 Cathedral Prep vs. 12-1 Archbishop Ryan, at Giant Center, 7:30
CLASS 4A
First Round: Tuesday, March 16
4-1 Danville 51, 2-1 Scranton Prep 49
11-1 Allentown Central Catholic 43, 1-1 Pope John Paul II 40
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 19
3-1 Middletown 52, 4-1 Danville 49
11-1 Allentown Central Catholic 55, 12-1 Archbishop Carroll 51
7-1 Lincoln Park 67, 9-1 Clearfield 34
10-1 Hickory 50, 6-1 Greater Johnstown 48
Semifinals: Monday, March 22
11-1 Allentown Central Catholic 46, 3-1 Middletown 43
10-1 Hickory 68, 7-1 Lincoln Park 61
Championship: Thursday, March 25
11-1 Allentown Central Catholic 41, 10-1 Hickory 40
CLASS 3A
First Round: Wednesday, March 17
3-1 Lancaster Catholic 50, 2-1 Riverside 47
Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 20
12-1 Math, Civics & Sciences 67, 3-1 Lancaster Catholic 64
4-1 Loyalsock 79, 11-1 Executive Education 75
9-1 Brookville 62, 7-1 Ellwood City 60
6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle 53, 10-1 Franklin 45
Semifinals: Tuesday, March 23
4-1 Loyalsock 83, 12-1 Math, Civics & Sciences 70
9-1 Brookville 46, 6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle 44
Championship: Saturday, March 27
4-1 Loyalsock vs. 9-1 Brookville, at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
First Round: Wednesday, March 17
1-1 Bristol 40, 11-1 Williams Valley 36
2-1 Old Forge 59, 4-1 Wyalusing 52
9-1 Karns City 72, 5-1 Conemaugh Twp. 46
Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 20
12-1 Constitution 55, 1-1 Bristol 26
2-1 Old Forge 69, 3-1 Lancaster Mennonite 64 (2OT)
7-1 Our Lady of Sacred Heart 75, 9-1 Karns City 45
6-1 Portage 65, 10-1 Kennedy Catholic 57
Semifinals: Tuesday, March 23
12-1 Constitution 62, 2-1 Old Forge 60
7-1 Our Lady of Sacred Heart 74, 6-1 Portage 50
Championship: Friday, March 26
12-1 Constitution vs. 7-1 Our Lady of Sacred Heart, at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 1A
First Round: Tuesday, March 16
5-1 Berlin Brothersvalley 70, 10-1 Farrell 49
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 19
3-1 LaAcademia Charter 55, 1-1 Phil-Mont Christian 50
11-1 Nativity BVM 72, 4-1 St. John Neumann 70
5-1 Berlin Brothersvalley advances via forfeit over 7-1 Bishop Canevin
9-1 Clarion 61, 6-1 Bishop Carroll 54
Semifinals: Monday, March 22
11-1 Nativity BVM 73, 3-1 LaAcademia Charter 64
5-1 Berlin Brothersvalley 78, 9-1 Clarion 52
Championship: Thursday, March 25
11-1 Nativity BVM 51, 5-1 Berlin Brothersvalley 47 (OT)