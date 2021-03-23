 Skip to main content
2021 PIAA Boys Basketball brackets and scores for March 23
2021 PIAA Boys Basketball brackets and scores for March 23

2021 PIAA Boys Basketball Championships

CLASS 6A

Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 20

12-1 Archbishop Wood 70, 11-1 William Allen 56

3-1 Reading 68, 2-1 Scranton 53

7-1 Upper St. Clair 62, 10-1 Erie 57

Semifinals: Tuesday, March 23

12-1 Archbishop Wood 72, 1-1 Lower Merion 68

3-1 Reading 68, 7-1 Upper St. Clair 46

Championship: Saturday, March 27

12-1 Archbishop Wood vs. 3-1 Reading at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 19

1-1 Chester 58, 2-1 Crestwood 52 (OT)

12-1 Archbishop Ryan 68, 11-1 Bangor 50

3-1 Lower Dauphin 71, 6-1 Central Mountain 46

10-1 Cathedral Prep 52, 7-1 New Castle 50

*Central Mountain replaces Shikellamy after Shikellamy withdrawal

Semifinals: Monday, March 22

12-1 Archbishop Ryan 85, 1-1 Chester 63

10-1 Cathedral Prep 54, 3-1 Lower Dauphin 46

Championship: Friday, March 26

10-1 Cathedral Prep vs. 12-1 Archbishop Ryan, at Giant Center, 7:30

CLASS 4A

First Round: Tuesday, March 16

4-1 Danville 51, 2-1 Scranton Prep 49

11-1 Allentown Central Catholic 43, 1-1 Pope John Paul II 40

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 19

3-1 Middletown 52, 4-1 Danville 49

11-1 Allentown Central Catholic 55, 12-1 Archbishop Carroll 51

7-1 Lincoln Park 67, 9-1 Clearfield 34

10-1 Hickory 50, 6-1 Greater Johnstown 48

Semifinals: Monday, March 22

11-1 Allentown Central Catholic 46, 3-1 Middletown 43

10-1 Hickory 68, 7-1 Lincoln Park 61

Championship: Thursday, March 25

10-1 Hickory vs. 11-1 Allentown Central Catholic, at Giant Center, 7:30

CLASS 3A

First Round: Wednesday, March 17

3-1 Lancaster Catholic 50, 2-1 Riverside 47

Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 20

12-1 Math, Civics & Sciences 67, 3-1 Lancaster Catholic 64

4-1 Loyalsock 79, 11-1 Executive Education 75

9-1 Brookville 62, 7-1 Ellwood City 60

6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle 53, 10-1 Franklin 45

Semifinals: Tuesday, March 23

4-1 Loyalsock 83, 12-1 Math, Civics & Sciences 70

9-1 Brookville 46, 6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle 44

Championship: Saturday, March 27

4-1 Loyalsock vs. 9-1 Brookville at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

First Round: Wednesday, March 17

1-1 Bristol 40, 11-1 Williams Valley 36

2-1 Old Forge 59, 4-1 Wyalusing 52

9-1 Karns City 72, 5-1 Conemaugh Twp. 46

Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 20

12-1 Constitution 55, 1-1 Bristol 26

2-1 Old Forge 69, 3-1 Lancaster Mennonite 64 (2OT)

7-1 Our Lady of Sacred Heart 75, 9-1 Karns City 45

6-1 Portage 65, 10-1 Kennedy Catholic 57

Semifinals: Tuesday, March 23

12-1 Constitution 62, 2-1 Old Forge 60

7-1 Our Lady of Sacred Heart 74, 6-1 Portage 50

Championship: Friday, March 26

12-1 Constitution vs. 7-1 Our Lady of Sacred Heart at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A

First Round: Tuesday, March 16

5-1 Berlin Brothersvalley 70, 10-1 Farrell 49

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 19

3-1 LaAcademia Charter 55, 1-1 Phil-Mont Christian 50

11-1 Nativity BVM 72, 4-1 St. John Neumann 70

5-1 Berlin Brothersvalley advances via forfeit over 7-1 Bishop Canevin

9-1 Clarion 61, 6-1 Bishop Carroll 54

Semifinals: Monday, March 22

11-1 Nativity BVM 73, 3-1 LaAcademia Charter 64

5-1 Berlin Brothersvalley 78, 9-1 Clarion 52

Championship: Thursday, March 25

5-1 Berlin Brothersvalley vs. 11-1 Nativity BVM, at Giant Center, 2:30

