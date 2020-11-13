 Skip to main content
2020 PIAA Girls Volleyball playoff brackets and results for Nov. 9-14
agate
District 3 Girls Volleyball

2020 PIAA Girls Volleyball playoff brackets and results for Nov. 9-14

From the 2020 PIAA soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball brackets and results for Nov. 9-14 series
Volleyball.jpg

PIAA Girls Volleyball Championships

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals: Nov. 14

12-1 Archbishop Carroll at 1-1 Unionville, 1

2-1 Delaware Valley at 11-1 Parkland, 1

6-1 State College at 3-1 Hempfield, noon

10-1 McDowell at 7-1 North Allegheny, noon

Semifinals: Nov. 17

Championship: Nov. 21

TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 6

CLASS 3A

First Round: Nov. 10

11-1 Bethlehem Catholic 3, 12-1 Cardinal O'Hara 0

Quarterfinals: Nov. 14

2-1 Berwick at 3-1 York Suburban, 1

11-1 Bethlehem Catholic at 1-1 Pope John Paul, 3

6-1 Bellefonte at 7-1 Franklin Regional, noon

9-1 DuBois Area def. 10-1 Conneaut, forfeit

Semifinals: Nov. 17

9-1 DuBois Area vs. Bellefonte/Franklin Regional winner, TBA

Championship: Nov. 21

TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 3:30

CLASS 2A

First Round: Nov. 10

9-1 Redbank Valley 3, 5-1 Chestnut Ridge 1

Quarterfinals: Nov. 14

2-1 Holy Redeemer at 3-1 Trinity, 1

1-1 Saint Basil Academy at 11-1 Pine Grove, 1

9-1 Redbank Valley at 7-1 North Catholic, noon

6-1 Phillipsburg-Osceola at 10-1 Maplewood, 1

Semifinals: Nov. 17

Championship: Nov. 21

TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 1

CLASS 1A

First Round: Nov. 10

4-1 Canton 3, 2-1 Blue Ridge 0

6-1 West Shamokin 3, 5-1 Conemaugh Twp. 1

Quarterfinals: Nov. 14

1-1 Sacred Heart Academy at 3-1 Mount Calvary Christian, 1

4-1 Canton at 11-1 Marian Catholic, 2

10-1 Saegertown at 7-1 Bishop Canevin, noon

6-1 West Shamokin at 9-1 Clarion, 2

Semifinals: Nov. 17

Championship: Nov. 21

TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 10:30 a.m.

