2020 PIAA Girls Volleyball playoff brackets and results for Nov. 9-14

PIAA Girls Volleyball Championships
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
12-1 Archbishop Carroll at 1-1 Unionville, 1
2-1 Delaware Valley at 11-1 Parkland, 1
6-1 State College at 3-1 Hempfield, noon
10-1 McDowell at 7-1 North Allegheny, noon
Semifinals: Nov. 17
Championship: Nov. 21
TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 6
CLASS 3A
First Round: Nov. 10
11-1 Bethlehem Catholic 3, 12-1 Cardinal O'Hara 0
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
2-1 Berwick at 3-1 York Suburban, 1
11-1 Bethlehem Catholic at 1-1 Pope John Paul, 3
6-1 Bellefonte at 7-1 Franklin Regional, noon
9-1 DuBois Area def. 10-1 Conneaut, forfeit
Semifinals: Nov. 17
9-1 DuBois Area vs. Bellefonte/Franklin Regional winner, TBA
Championship: Nov. 21
TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 3:30
CLASS 2A
First Round: Nov. 10
9-1 Redbank Valley 3, 5-1 Chestnut Ridge 1
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
2-1 Holy Redeemer at 3-1 Trinity, 1
1-1 Saint Basil Academy at 11-1 Pine Grove, 1
9-1 Redbank Valley at 7-1 North Catholic, noon
6-1 Phillipsburg-Osceola at 10-1 Maplewood, 1
Semifinals: Nov. 17
Championship: Nov. 21
TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 1
CLASS 1A
First Round: Nov. 10
4-1 Canton 3, 2-1 Blue Ridge 0
6-1 West Shamokin 3, 5-1 Conemaugh Twp. 1
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
1-1 Sacred Heart Academy at 3-1 Mount Calvary Christian, 1
4-1 Canton at 11-1 Marian Catholic, 2
10-1 Saegertown at 7-1 Bishop Canevin, noon
6-1 West Shamokin at 9-1 Clarion, 2
Semifinals: Nov. 17
Championship: Nov. 21
TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 10:30 a.m.
