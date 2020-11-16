 Skip to main content
2020 PIAA Girls Volleyball playoff brackets and results for Nov. 16-21
agate
District 3 Girls Volleyball

2020 PIAA Girls Volleyball playoff brackets and results for Nov. 16-21

Volleyball.jpg

PIAA Girls Volleyball Championships

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals: Nov. 14

1-1 Unionville 3, 12-1 Archbishop Carroll 0

11-1 Parkland 3, 2-1 Delaware Valley 0

3-1 Hempfield 3, 6-1 State College 2

7-1 North Allegheny 3, 10-1 McDowell 0

Semifinals: Nov. 17

11-1 Parkland at 1-1 Unionville, 6

3-1 Hempfield vs. 7-1 North Allegheny, at Altoona HS, 6

Championship: Nov. 21

TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 6

CLASS 3A

First Round: Nov. 10

11-1 Bethlehem Catholic 3, 12-1 Cardinal O'Hara 0

Quarterfinals: Nov. 14

3-1 York Suburban 3, 2-1 Berwick 0

11-1 Bethlehem Catholic 3, 1-1 Pope John Paul 1

7-1 Franklin Regional 3, 6-1 Bellefonte 0

9-1 DuBois Area def. 10-1 Conneaut, forfeit

Semifinals: Nov. 17

11-1 Bethlehem Catholic at 3-1 York Suburban, 6

9-1 DuBois Area at 7-1 Franklin Regional, 6

Championship: Nov. 21

TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 3:30

CLASS 2A

First Round: Nov. 10

9-1 Redbank Valley 3, 5-1 Chestnut Ridge 1

Quarterfinals: Nov. 14

3-1 Trinity 3, 2-1 Holy Redeemer 0

11-1 Pine Grove 3, 1-1 Saint Basil Academy 0

7-1 North Catholic 3, 9-1 Redbank Valley 0

6-1 Phillipsburg-Osceola 3, 10-1 Maplewood 2

Semifinals: Nov. 17

11-1 Pine Grove at 3-1 Trinity, 6

6-1 Phillipsburg-Osceola at 7-1 North Catholic, 5:30

Championship: Nov. 21

TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 1

CLASS 1A

First Round: Nov. 10

4-1 Canton 3, 2-1 Blue Ridge 0

6-1 West Shamokin 3, 5-1 Conemaugh Twp. 1

Quarterfinals: Nov. 14

1-1 Sacred Heart Academy 3, 3-1 Mount Calvary Christian 2

11-1 Marian Catholic 3, 4-1 Canton 0

7-1 Bishop Canevin 3, 10-1 Saegertown 1

9-1 Clarion 3, 6-1 West Shamokin 0

Semifinals: Nov. 17

1-1 Sacred Heart Academy at 11-1 Marian Catholic, 6

9-1 Clarion at 7-1 Bishop Canevin, 6

Championship: Nov. 21

TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 10:30 a.m.

