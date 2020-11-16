2020 PIAA Girls Volleyball playoff brackets and results for Nov. 16-21

PIAA Girls Volleyball Championships
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
1-1 Unionville 3, 12-1 Archbishop Carroll 0
11-1 Parkland 3, 2-1 Delaware Valley 0
3-1 Hempfield 3, 6-1 State College 2
7-1 North Allegheny 3, 10-1 McDowell 0
Semifinals: Nov. 17
11-1 Parkland at 1-1 Unionville, 6
3-1 Hempfield vs. 7-1 North Allegheny, at Altoona HS, 6
Championship: Nov. 21
TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 6
CLASS 3A
First Round: Nov. 10
11-1 Bethlehem Catholic 3, 12-1 Cardinal O'Hara 0
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
3-1 York Suburban 3, 2-1 Berwick 0
11-1 Bethlehem Catholic 3, 1-1 Pope John Paul 1
7-1 Franklin Regional 3, 6-1 Bellefonte 0
9-1 DuBois Area def. 10-1 Conneaut, forfeit
Semifinals: Nov. 17
11-1 Bethlehem Catholic at 3-1 York Suburban, 6
9-1 DuBois Area at 7-1 Franklin Regional, 6
Championship: Nov. 21
TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 3:30
CLASS 2A
First Round: Nov. 10
9-1 Redbank Valley 3, 5-1 Chestnut Ridge 1
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
3-1 Trinity 3, 2-1 Holy Redeemer 0
11-1 Pine Grove 3, 1-1 Saint Basil Academy 0
7-1 North Catholic 3, 9-1 Redbank Valley 0
6-1 Phillipsburg-Osceola 3, 10-1 Maplewood 2
Semifinals: Nov. 17
11-1 Pine Grove at 3-1 Trinity, 6
6-1 Phillipsburg-Osceola at 7-1 North Catholic, 5:30
Championship: Nov. 21
TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 1
CLASS 1A
First Round: Nov. 10
4-1 Canton 3, 2-1 Blue Ridge 0
6-1 West Shamokin 3, 5-1 Conemaugh Twp. 1
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
1-1 Sacred Heart Academy 3, 3-1 Mount Calvary Christian 2
11-1 Marian Catholic 3, 4-1 Canton 0
7-1 Bishop Canevin 3, 10-1 Saegertown 1
9-1 Clarion 3, 6-1 West Shamokin 0
Semifinals: Nov. 17
1-1 Sacred Heart Academy at 11-1 Marian Catholic, 6
9-1 Clarion at 7-1 Bishop Canevin, 6
Championship: Nov. 21
TBA, at Cumberland Valley HS, 10:30 a.m.
