2020 PIAA Girls Soccer playoff brackets and results for Nov. 9-14

PIAA Girls Soccer Championships
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
4-1 Williamsport at 11-1 Parkland, 2
12-1 Archbishop Carroll at 3-1 Cumberland Valley, 1
10-1 McDowell vs. 7-1 North Allegheny, at Hampton HS, noon
Semifinals: Nov. 17
Williamsport/Parkland winner vs. 1-1 TBA, TBA
Championship: Nov. 21
TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, 4
CLASS 3A
First Round: Nov. 10
11-1 Northwestern Lehigh def. 12-1 Archbishop Ryan, 5-3 PK's
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
1-1 Villa Joseph Marie at 11-1 Northwestern Lehigh, 11 a.m.
4-1 Selinsgrove at 2-1 Berwick, 1
6-1 Hollidaysburg at 3-1 Mechanicsburg, Northside Elementary, 1
10-1 Warren at 7-1 Mars, 2
Semifinals: Nov. 17
Championship: Nov. 20
TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, 4
CLASS 2A
First Round: Nov. 10
4-1 Bloomsburg 4, 2-1 Lake-Lehman, 0
12-1 Archbishop Wood 6, 1-1 St. Basil 0
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
4-1 Bloomsburg at 3-1 Wyomissing, 1
12-1 Archbishop Wood vs. 11-1 Allentown Central Catholic, at Emmaus HS, 5:30
9-1 Clearfield vs. 7-1 North Catholic, at Mars HS, noon
5-1 Bedford vs. 10-1 Villa Maria, at Dollinger Field, Erie, 2:30
Semifinals: Nov. 17
Championship: Nov. 21
TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.
CLASS 1A
First Round: Nov. 10
11-1 Moravian Academy 4, 2-1 Montrose 0
12-1 Conwell-Egan def. 1-1 Dock Mennonite, 4-2 PK's
6-1 West Branch 2, 5-1 Fannett-Metal, 1 (OT)
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
11-1 Moravian Academy at 4-1 Southern Columbia, 7
12-1 Conwell-Egan vs. 3-1 Fairfield, at Gettysburg MS, 2
6-1 West Branch vs. 7-1 Greensburg Central Catholic, at Norwin HS, noon
10-1 Cambridge Springs at 9-1 Redbank Valley, noon
Semifinals: Nov. 17
Championship: Nov. 20
TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.
