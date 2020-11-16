2020 PIAA Girls Soccer playoff brackets and results for Nov. 16-21

PIAA Girls Soccer Championships
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
11-1 Parkland 3, 4-1 Williamsport 0
3-1 Cumberland Valley 4, 12-1 Archbishop Carroll 0
7-1 North Allegheny 5, 10-1 McDowell 1
Semifinals: Nov. 17
11-1 Parkland at 1-1 Pennridge, 6
3-1 Cumberland Valley vs. 7-1 North Allegheny, at Altoona's Mansion Park, 5
Championship: Nov. 21
TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, 4
CLASS 3A
First Round: Nov. 10
11-1 Northwestern Lehigh def. 12-1 Archbishop Ryan, 5-3 PK's
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
1-1 Villa Joseph Marie 4, 11-1 Northwestern Lehigh 0
4-1 Selinsgrove 1, 2-1 Berwick 0
3-1 Mechanicsburg 6, 6-1 Hollidaysburg 1
7-1 Mars 8, 10-1 Warren 0
Semifinals: Nov. 17
4-1 Selinsgrove vs. 1-1 Villa Joseph Marie, at Palisades HS, 4
7-1 Mars vs. 3-1 Mechanicsburg, at Hollidaysburg HS, 6
Championship: Nov. 20
TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, 4
CLASS 2A
First Round: Nov. 10
4-1 Bloomsburg 4, 2-1 Lake-Lehman, 0
12-1 Archbishop Wood 6, 1-1 St. Basil 0
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
4-1 Bloomsburg 1, 3-1 Wyomissing 0
11-1 Allentown Central Catholic 1, 12-1 Archbishop Wood 0
7-1 North Catholic 5, 9-1 Clearfield 2
5-1 Bedford 5, 10-1 Villa Maria 0
Semifinals: Nov. 17
11-1 Allentown Central Catholic at 4-1 Bloomsburg, 7
7-1 North Catholic vs. 5-1 Bedford, at Mars, 5
Championship: Nov. 21
TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.
CLASS 1A
First Round: Nov. 10
11-1 Moravian Academy 4, 2-1 Montrose 0
12-1 Conwell-Egan def. 1-1 Dock Mennonite, 4-2 PK's
6-1 West Branch 2, 5-1 Fannett-Metal, 1 (OT)
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
4-1 Southern Columbia 6, 11-1 Moravian Academy 0
12-1 Conwell-Egan 1, 3-1 Fairfield 0 (4-3 PK's)
7-1 Greensburg Central Catholic 7, 6-1 West Branch 1
10-1 Cambridge Springs 1, 9-1 Redbank Valley 0 (2OT)
Semifinals: Nov. 17
12-1 Conwell-Egan at 4-1 Southern Columbia, 6
7-1 Greensburg Central Catholic vs. 10-1 Cambridge Springs, at Norwin HS, 5
Championship: Nov. 20
TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.
