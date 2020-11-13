PIAA Field Hockey Championships
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
2-1 Honesdale at 11-1 Emmaus, 1
Semifinals: Nov. 17
Honesdale/Emmaus winner at 1-1 Central Bucks East, 2:30
7-1 Pine-Richland at 3-1 Central Dauphin, 5
Championship: Nov. 21
TBA, at Whitehall HS, 3
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
12-1 Archbishop Carroll at 1-1 Villa Maria Academy, 1
11-1 Southern Lehigh def. 2-1 Crestwood, forfeit
4-1 Selinsgrove at 7-1 Penn Trafford, 1
Semifinals: Nov. 17
11-1 Southern Lehigh vs. Archbishop Carroll/Villa Maria Academy winner, TBA
Selinsgrove/Penn Trafford winner at 3-1 Palmyra, 7
Championship: Nov. 21
TBA, at Whitehall HS, 12:30
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
1-1 New Hope-Solebury at 2-1 Wyoming Seminary, 1
11-1 Northwestern Lehigh at 4-1 Bloomsburg, 1
12-1 Lansdale Catholic at 3-1 Greenwood, 2
5-1 Forbes Road at 7-1 Shady Side Academy, noon
Semifinals: Nov. 17
Championship: Nov. 21
TBA, at Whitehall HS, 10 a.m.
In this Series
2020 PIAA soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball brackets and results for Nov. 9-14
-
2020 PIAA Boys Soccer playoff brackets and results for Nov. 9-14
-
2020 PIAA Girls Soccer playoff brackets and results for Nov. 9-14
-
2020 PIAA Field Hockey playoff brackets and results for Nov. 9-14
- 4 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!