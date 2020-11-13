 Skip to main content
2020 PIAA Field Hockey playoff brackets and results for Nov. 9-14
District 3 Field Hockey

From the 2020 PIAA soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball brackets and results for Nov. 9-14 series
PIAA Field Hockey Championships

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals: Nov. 14

2-1 Honesdale at 11-1 Emmaus, 1

Semifinals: Nov. 17

Honesdale/Emmaus winner at 1-1 Central Bucks East, 2:30

7-1 Pine-Richland at 3-1 Central Dauphin, 5

Championship: Nov. 21

TBA, at Whitehall HS, 3

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals: Nov. 14

12-1 Archbishop Carroll at 1-1 Villa Maria Academy, 1

11-1 Southern Lehigh def. 2-1 Crestwood, forfeit

4-1 Selinsgrove at 7-1 Penn Trafford, 1

Semifinals: Nov. 17

11-1 Southern Lehigh vs. Archbishop Carroll/Villa Maria Academy winner, TBA

Selinsgrove/Penn Trafford winner at 3-1 Palmyra, 7

Championship: Nov. 21

TBA, at Whitehall HS, 12:30

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals: Nov. 14

1-1 New Hope-Solebury at 2-1 Wyoming Seminary, 1

11-1 Northwestern Lehigh at 4-1 Bloomsburg, 1

12-1 Lansdale Catholic at 3-1 Greenwood, 2

5-1 Forbes Road at 7-1 Shady Side Academy, noon

Semifinals: Nov. 17

Championship: Nov. 21

TBA, at Whitehall HS, 10 a.m.

