2020 PIAA Field Hockey playoff brackets and results for Nov. 16-21
District 3 Field Hockey

2020 PIAA Field Hockey playoff brackets and results for Nov. 16-21

PIAA Field Hockey Championships

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals: Nov. 14

11-1 Emmaus 11, 2-1 Honesdale 0

Semifinals: Nov. 17

11-1 Emmaus at 1-1 Central Bucks East, 2:30

7-1 Pine-Richland at 3-1 Central Dauphin, 5

Championship: Nov. 21

TBA, at Whitehall HS, 3

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals: Nov. 14

12-1 Archbishop Carroll 2, 1-1 Villa Maria Academy 1

11-1 Southern Lehigh def. 2-1 Crestwood, forfeit

4-1 Selinsgrove 3, 7-1 Penn Trafford 1

Semifinals: Nov. 17

11-1 Southern Lehigh vs. 12-1 Archbishop Carroll, at Cardinal O'Hara, 3:30

4-1 Selinsgrove at 3-1 Palmyra, 7

Championship: Nov. 21

TBA, at Whitehall HS, 12:30

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals: Nov. 14

2-1 Wyoming Seminary 4, 1-1 New Hope-Solebury 0

4-1 Bloomsburg 2, 11-1 Northwestern Lehigh 1

3-1 Greenwood 4, 12-1 Lansdale Catholic 0

7-1 Shady Side Academy 4, 5-1 Forbes Road 1

Semifinals: Nov. 17

4-1 Bloomsburg at 2-1 Wyoming Seminary, 4

3-1 Greenwood vs. 7-1 Shady Side Academy, at Lower Dauphin MS, 5

Championship: Nov. 21

TBA, at Whitehall HS, 10 a.m.

