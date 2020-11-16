2020 PIAA Field Hockey playoff brackets and results for Nov. 16-21

PIAA Field Hockey Championships
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
11-1 Emmaus 11, 2-1 Honesdale 0
Semifinals: Nov. 17
11-1 Emmaus at 1-1 Central Bucks East, 2:30
7-1 Pine-Richland at 3-1 Central Dauphin, 5
Championship: Nov. 21
TBA, at Whitehall HS, 3
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
12-1 Archbishop Carroll 2, 1-1 Villa Maria Academy 1
11-1 Southern Lehigh def. 2-1 Crestwood, forfeit
4-1 Selinsgrove 3, 7-1 Penn Trafford 1
Semifinals: Nov. 17
11-1 Southern Lehigh vs. 12-1 Archbishop Carroll, at Cardinal O'Hara, 3:30
4-1 Selinsgrove at 3-1 Palmyra, 7
Championship: Nov. 21
TBA, at Whitehall HS, 12:30
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
2-1 Wyoming Seminary 4, 1-1 New Hope-Solebury 0
4-1 Bloomsburg 2, 11-1 Northwestern Lehigh 1
3-1 Greenwood 4, 12-1 Lansdale Catholic 0
7-1 Shady Side Academy 4, 5-1 Forbes Road 1
Semifinals: Nov. 17
4-1 Bloomsburg at 2-1 Wyoming Seminary, 4
3-1 Greenwood vs. 7-1 Shady Side Academy, at Lower Dauphin MS, 5
Championship: Nov. 21
TBA, at Whitehall HS, 10 a.m.
