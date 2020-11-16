2020 PIAA Boys Soccer playoff brackets and results for Nov. 16-21

PIAA Boys Soccer Championships
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
11-1 Emmaus 3, 12-1 La Salle College 2
3-1 Cumberland Valley 1, 4-1 Williamsport 0
7-1 Seneca Valley 6, 6-1 State College 0
Semifinals: Nov. 17
11-1 Emmaus at 1-1 Neshaminy, 6
3-1 Cumberland Valley vs. 7-1 Seneca Valley, at Altoona's Mansion Park, 7
Championship: Nov. 21
TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, 6:30
CLASS 3A
First Round: Nov. 10
4-1 Selinsgrove 4, 2-1 Crestwood 3
12-1 Archbishop Ryan 5, 11-1 Northwestern Lehigh 1
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
3-1 Northern 4, 4-1 Selinsgrove 3
1-1 Upper Moreland 1, 12-1 Archbishop Ryan 0 (2OT)
7-1 Mars 4, 6-1 Hollidaysburg 1
10-1 Cathedral Prep 13, 9-1 DuBois Area 2
Semifinals: Nov. 17
3-1 Northern vs. 1-1 Upper Moreland, at Northside Elementary, 6
10-1 Cathedral Prep at 7-1 Mars, 7
Championship: Nov. 20
TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, 6:30
CLASS 2A
First Round: Nov. 10
4-1 Lewisburg 6, 2-1 Wyoming Seminary 0
9-1 Karns City 1, 5-1 Bedford 0
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
3-1 Oley Valley 4, 12-1 Devon Prep 0
4-1 Lewisburg 4, 11-1 Notre Dame-Green Pond 0
7-1 Deer Lakes 2, 9-1 Karns City 0
10-1 Fairview 3, 6-1 Westmont Hilltop 1
Semifinals: Nov. 17
4-1 Lewisburg at 3-1 Oley Valley, 6
10-1 Fairview at 7-1 Deer Lakes, 6
Championship: Nov. 21
TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, 1:30
CLASS 1A
First Round: Nov. 10
2-1 Mountain View 1, 4-1 Millville 1 (MV wins 5-3 PK's)
6-1 Belleville Mennonite def. 10-1 Mercer, forfeit
Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
1-1 Faith Christian 2, 11-1 Moravian Academy 1
3-1 Tulpehocken 6, 2-1 Mountain View 0
7-1 Greensburg Central Catholic 3, 5-1 Rockwood 2
9-1 Brockway 4, 6-1 Belleville Mennonite 0
Semifinals: Nov. 17
1-1 Faith Christian vs. 3-1 Tulpehocken, at Palisades HS, 6:15
7-1 Greensburg Central Catholic vs. 9-1 Brockway, at Norwin HS, 7
Championship: Nov. 20
TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, 1:30
