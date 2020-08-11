2 events in Newville canceled due to pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two events in Newville have been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Newville Fountain Festival that was rescheduled to Oct. 10 from earlier this year has been canceled, according to the festival committee.

The committee said that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines for large gatherings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health, it has canceled the event in the interest of public safety.

The committee said the Fountain Festival will return on June 18-19, 2021.

Also, the Newville Community Action Committee on Tuesday announced that it has canceled this year’s Halloween parade.

The committee said that due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing and masks CDC guidelines, the members did not feel they would be able to accommodate the mitigation efforts required for such an event.

The committee voted unanimously to cancel this year’s parade, adding that they plan to continue the parade in future years.

