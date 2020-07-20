2 Claremont residents test positive

Cumberland County announced Monday that two residents at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation, the nursing facility owned by the county government, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Those are the first two known positives among patients at the county’s publicly run nursing home. Two additional Claremont staff members were also found positive in Monday’s test results, according to the county, bringing the total COVID-19 cases among nursing home staff to 11.
The new cases were discovered not because the individuals were acutely ill, but as a result of universal testing, according to county spokesperson Samantha Krepps.
All 501 residents and employees at Claremont were tested on July 16 and 17, and the results were processed by the state health department, Krepps said, with the county receiving final results from the state on Monday.
The two residents have been quarantined in an isolated section of Claremont, according to a release from the county, and all infected staff members undergo a 14-day home quarantine and must test negative before returning to work, Krepps said.
Krepps also said Monday that the two residents who tested positive last week were also living at Claremont in late May, when the first round of universal testing occurred at the facility. No positive cases were found at that time.
Claremont has been closed to visitors since March, with staff under strict temperature screening and patient protection protocols. But as the two resident infections indicate, even the tightest lockdowns are not entirely secure if the surrounding community is still transmitting the virus, an issue discussed with some frequency by Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
July 24 is the deadline for nursing homes in Pennsylvania to complete their first round of universal COVID-19 testing, under a plan rolled out in early June by Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf.
Levine’s office announced last week that 349 of the state’s 563 nursing homes have completed their first mass test. This number does not include other long-term care facilities that are not classified as nursing homes but may still be subject to universal testing under the state’s plan.
Local cases
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County Monday.
The county now has 1,024 total positive cases and 68 deaths. Monday's report showed eight positives out of 180 reported cases, or 4.4%.
In the past 14 days, 130 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 51.3 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
The southcentral region reported 73 new positives in Monday's report (10% of the state's total), with York County showing the highest number with 21. Dauphin County (16 new cases) and Franklin County (13 new cases) were the only other counties in the region with double digit numbers.
The DOH Monday confirmed an additional 711 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 101,738. There are 7,018 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of three deaths. It's the fourth day out of the last five with total new cases in Pennsylvania staying below 800.
Nearly 60% of those new positives came from the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh regions.
The Philadelphia region (Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties) reported 194 new cases Monday, and the Pittsburgh region (Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Westmoreland counties) reported 231 new cases.
The DOH said the number of tests administered during the seven days between July 13 and July 19 is 153,838 with 5,613 positive cases. There were 17,468 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 19. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!