2 Claremont residents test positive

Cumberland County announced Monday that two residents at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation, the nursing facility owned by the county government, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those are the first two known positives among patients at the county’s publicly run nursing home. Two additional Claremont staff members were also found positive in Monday’s test results, according to the county, bringing the total COVID-19 cases among nursing home staff to 11.

The new cases were discovered not because the individuals were acutely ill, but as a result of universal testing, according to county spokesperson Samantha Krepps.

All 501 residents and employees at Claremont were tested on July 16 and 17, and the results were processed by the state health department, Krepps said, with the county receiving final results from the state on Monday.

The two residents have been quarantined in an isolated section of Claremont, according to a release from the county, and all infected staff members undergo a 14-day home quarantine and must test negative before returning to work, Krepps said.