This one-story home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with optional flex space to be used for either a study or a third bedroom.. The kitchen is oversized, offering plenty of counter space and storage. The open floor plan includes a great room with an optional fireplace and a dining room, both of which are open to the kitchen. The private owners suite features a bedroom with optional tray ceiling, an oversized closet, and a private bathroom conveniently located adjacent to the laundry room. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)