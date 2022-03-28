Convenient first-floor living with a charming exterior design, including a welcoming front porch.. The Atworth features an open floor plan, a 2-car garage with mudroom entry, and the option to expand to the second-floor with either an unfinished bonus room, or an additional bedroom and bathroom. The owners suite is situated in its own corner of the house, with a private bathroom and expansive closet, while bedroom #2 is located at the front of the home. The kitchen, dining room, and living room share an open floor plan for ease of entertaining and relaxing. Explore all the options available to make the Atworth model suit your personal needs! (Pricing may reflect limited time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)
2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $479,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
State Police identified the driver in a news release issued Thursday afternoon.
The fire began in a third-floor apartment above the North Hanover Grille in Carlisle around 4 a.m. Friday.
Kenny Mintz of Carlisle plans to depart from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. on April 1 and anticipates his arrival at Swami's Beach in Encinitas, California, near the end of October.
A federal grand jury indicted Craig A. Hare of Carlisle on firearms charges Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle Dist…
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says that he and his staff are doing everything they can to keep their jail from falling apart.
The 12,550-square-foot store will feature artwork of the Market Street bridge, as well as state themes of white-tailed deer, ruffed grouse, hemlock trees and the Nittany Lion.
Pennsylvania State Police had been investigating the deaths and had only announced earlier that they were determined to be homicides.
The identification comes two days after the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force apprehended two suspects in the Feb. 23 double homicide.
Davone Anderson was charged with criminal attempted murder and aggravated assault after an incident inside Cumberland County Prison earlier this month.
UPDATED: Cumberland County man pleads guilty for defrauding Medicare and US Department of Health and Human Services
Rodney L. Yentzer, 52, of Cumberland County plead guilty Tuesday to health care fraud, money laundering and theft of public money, according t…