2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $479,500

Convenient first-floor living with a charming exterior design, including a welcoming front porch.. The Atworth features an open floor plan, a 2-car garage with mudroom entry, and the option to expand to the second-floor with either an unfinished bonus room, or an additional bedroom and bathroom. The owners suite is situated in its own corner of the house, with a private bathroom and expansive closet, while bedroom #2 is located at the front of the home. The kitchen, dining room, and living room share an open floor plan for ease of entertaining and relaxing. Explore all the options available to make the Atworth model suit your personal needs! (Pricing may reflect limited time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)