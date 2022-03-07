2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $433,400

This Millstone townhome features a 2-car garage, open living areas and lofty 2-story ceilings in the family room.. Upon entering the home, the study is situated at the front, and the foyer leads to an open floor plan from the kitchen to the dining area to the family room. Tucked toward the rear side of the home is the owner's suite with private bathroom and expansive closet is situated on one side of the home. The second floor features a loft, and provides flexible options of either a 2nd bedroom and loft overlooking the family room, or a 3rd bedroom to replace the 2-story family room. (Pricing may reflect limited time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)