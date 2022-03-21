2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $431,400

This charming one-story home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with optional flex space to be used for either a study or a third bedroom.. The kitchen, offering plenty of counter space and storage, opens to a great room with the option for a cathedral ceiling. The private owners suite features a bedroom with optional tray ceiling, a private bathroom, and an oversized closet. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)