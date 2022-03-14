 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $416,900

  • Updated
This one-story home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with optional flex space to be used for either a study or a third bedroom.. The kitchen is oversized, offering plenty of counter space and storage. The open floor plan includes a great room with an optional fireplace and a dining room, both of which are open to the kitchen. The private owners suite features a bedroom with optional tray ceiling, an oversized closet, and a private bathroom conveniently located adjacent to the laundry room. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

