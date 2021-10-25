Ideal first-floor living with private owner's suite tucked away in its own corner of the home.. With over 1,800 square feet, 2 bedrooms, and 2 full baths, plus open living areas, this is a perfect home for entertaining guests. The kitchen is open to a spacious family room and the sunny dining area. Off of the 2-car, alley load garage is a convenient mudroom entry. (See Community Sales Manager for details.)
2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $413,500
A portion of East High Street is closed as of 8 a.m. after a second-alarm fire call in the first block of North East Street in Carlisle.
Discerning Diner: Sunrise Cafe in Carlisle serves up unique sandwiches in building that is anything but run of the mill
"When we entered, we were impressed with the attractive décor, from the soaring windows, to the beautiful hardwood floors, the exposed brick and original stone, the cheery yellow paint and the original fireplaces."
Carlisle Fire Chief Randy O'Donnell said all occupants were reported out of the building for Wednesday morning's fire, but a pet dog died.
With their regular-season window closing and pressure mounting for teams on the District 3 playoff bubble, high school football teams took to …
No one is believed to have been injured in the incident, although a vehicle sustained gunshot damage, Carlisle Police Department Sgt. W. David Miller said.
Diversity initiative on pause as new superintendent sets priorities for South Middleton School District
South Middleton School District hits the pause button on serious work on a diversity and inclusivity initiative as other priorities accompany Superintendent Jim Estep and his administration.
UPDATE: Police continue to investigate crash involving horse and buggy near Shippensburg Friday morning
The crash is in the 3100 block of Orrstown Road, according to a Facebook post from West End Fire and Rescue that had a timestamp of 8:36 a.m.
Today's Sentinel police lot includes catalytic converter thefts in Cumberland and Perry counties, a number of reported scams and local crash reports.
Today's police log includes a couple of crashes, a drug-related arrest and charges for hindering the apprehension of a felon.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a one-vehicle crash that injured two people in Upper Allen and an assault arrest in Lemoyne.