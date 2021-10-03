 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $412,100

Ideal first-floor living with private owner's suite tucked away in its own corner of the home.. With over 1,800 square feet, 2 bedrooms, and 2 full baths, plus open living areas, this is a perfect home for entertaining guests. The kitchen is open to a spacious family room and the sunny dining area. Off of the 2-car garage is a convenient mudroom entry. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

