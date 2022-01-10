2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $410,500

This spacious, end-of-row townhome features a 2-car garage, open living areas and the convenience of 1-story living.. The main entrance from the home begins with a foyer, which opens to the light-filled dining area, adjoining the kitchen. The open plan flows to the family room, with an optional cathedral ceiling. The first floor owners suite includes a private bathroom and expansive closet. An optional layout allows for the addition of a study. (Pricing may reflect limited time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)