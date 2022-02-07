Ideal first-floor living with private owner's suite tucked away in its own corner of the home.. With over 1,800 square feet, 2 bedrooms, and 2 full baths, plus open living areas, this is a perfect home for entertaining guests. The kitchen is open to a spacious family room and the sunny dining area. Off of the 2-car garage is a convenient mudroom entry. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)
2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $409,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle Police are looking to identify a woman and her "male associate" after she allegedly stole cash left at a self-checkout register at Walmart in early January.
Newville Borough Police said two 18-year-olds and a juvenile have been charged after attacking a person at a home last week.
Dean Yaukey, the owner of Whiskers Brewery in Newville, hopes to open his business after March 1.
Here are school and government closings and delays for Friday.
On the dotted line: 39 Cumberland Valley athletes make their college commitment official on National Signing Day
39 Cumberland Valley students athletes participated in National Signing Day Wednesday, making their college commitments official.
The buzz of a chainsaw could be heard from the Square in downtown Carlisle Friday afternoon, but all of the trees remain standing.
While leaving water lines and nozzles slightly open can help with freezing issues in equipment, it's the effect the water has on the firefighters themselves that can pose the most serious concerns.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a retail theft in Lemoyne.
Planning is underway in Carlisle Area School District to go mask optional, but only if there is confidence that COVID-19 case counts are in a steady decline.
“We have to do something," Newville Police Chief Todd Koser said about the decision to move. "It’s kind of an emergency situation.”