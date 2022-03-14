Convenient single-story living with the option to include a storage area on the second floor.. The kitchen, family room, and dining room are the central point of the home, and share open spaces and plenty of windows for lots of natural light. The owners suite is situated down its own hallway and includes an expansive closet and private bath. (Pricing may reflect limited time savings/incentives. See community sales manager for details.)
2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $402,800
