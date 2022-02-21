This one-story home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with optional flex space to be used for either a study or a third bedroom.. The kitchen is oversized, offering plenty of counter space and storage. The open floor plan includes a great room with an optional fireplace and a dining room, both of which are open to the kitchen. The private owners suite features a bedroom with optional tray ceiling, an oversized closet, and a private bathroom conveniently located adjacent to the laundry room. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)
2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $396,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Cumberland County man has been accused of defrauding Medicare and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Police said Ellis pulled out a handgun and shot a North Middleton Township Police officer at close-range inside the home, striking the officer in the bullet-proof vest.
The fire damaged an entire aisle of merchandise at the store, and more items were damaged due to smoke, according to police.
Ownership transfer in place, South Middleton and Appalachian Trail Conservancy begin plans for Cottage building
The ATC said it will remain in the building through a no-cost lease with the township to create “a more fully fledged visitor experience for local tourism, including Appalachian Trail hikers."
The stabbing victim was transported by EMS to a hospital, police said.
Boiling Springs' '6th man' Christian Marchese brings passion, creates memories during 2021-22 season
Since the 2013-14 season, Christian Marchese has been the Boiling Springs boys basketball team's "sixth man" No. 1 fan. This year has been no exception, as he continues to bring passion, create memories and teach the Bubblers lessons along the way.
Today's Sentinel police log includes the theft of scrap metal in South Middleton, theft of construction tools in Dickinson Township and the theft of a vehicle in South Middleton.
Sage Cafe's elegant mix of take-out ease and casual dine-in service has made the restaurant a Carlisle favorite in the few months since its opening last November.
The Carlisle Borough Council discussed a variety of trash collection options for the upcoming year during its Feb. 2 workshop meeting.
Today's Sentinel police log includes firearms charges against two people after a Carlisle traffic stop.