 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $396,500

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $396,500

This one-story home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with optional flex space to be used for either a study or a third bedroom.. The kitchen is oversized, offering plenty of counter space and storage. The open floor plan includes a great room with an optional fireplace and a dining room, both of which are open to the kitchen. The private owners suite features a bedroom with optional tray ceiling, an oversized closet, and a private bathroom conveniently located adjacent to the laundry room. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Feb. 16

Sentinel police log for Feb. 16

Today's Sentinel police log includes the theft of scrap metal in South Middleton, theft of construction tools in Dickinson Township and the theft of a vehicle in South Middleton.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News