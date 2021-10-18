 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $364,200

2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $364,200

This Monroe townhome features a 2-car garage, open living areas and the convenience of 1-story living.. The owner's suite with private bathroom and closet is situated on one side of the home, while the living areas enjoy an open plan from the foyer, through the kitchen, all the way back to the dining area and family room. Bedroom #2 is located at the front of the home, near a 2nd full bathroom. The Monroe offers ease of entertaining, while allowing privacy for both bedrooms. (Pricing may reflect limited time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

