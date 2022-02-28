This spacious, end-of-row townhome features a 2-car garage, open living areas and the convenience of 1-story living.. The main entrance from the home begins with a foyer, which opens to the light-filled dining area, adjoining the kitchen. The open plan flows to the family room, with an optional cathedral ceiling. The first floor owners suite includes a private bathroom and expansive closet. An optional layout allows for the addition of a study. (Pricing may reflect limited time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)
2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $353,300
A Lebanon area restaurant owner bought both Rockwell's locations, including the Mechanicsburg area facility.
Police said Walmart will send an estimate of the damage caused by the fire to the investigating officer, but no information about that has been released.
State Police said some cows did have minor injuries and I-81 reopened around 3 p.m.
Police said an unidentified person was pronounced dead after a crash before 6 a.m. on Route 641 (Forge Hill Road).
UPDATE: State police announce homicide investigation with 2 victims after fire in Southampton Township Wednesday morning
Fire crews were called to the house fire around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a basement fire at the location. The Cumberland County coroner was later called to the scene as well.
Cumberland County DA: More information about North Middleton Township police-involved shooting expected later this week
The shooting happened Feb. 16 around 3:30 p.m. when officers from North Middleton Township Police Department, Newville Borough Police Department and Camp Hill Police Department tried to serve an arrest warrant.
Turf field in the works, Cumberland Valley High School ready to host PIAA football championships through 2025
PIAA Executive Director Bob Lombardi applauded Cumberland Valley's proposal as well as the support it would receive from the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau.
Here are school closings and delays for Friday, Feb. 25.
Jasmine Lynn Forbes, 31, is approximately 5’ 01” and 105 pounds, according to a department release.
January 17, 1954- February 19, 2022