This spacious, end-of-row townhome features a 2-car garage, open living areas and the convenience of 1-story living.. The main entrance from the home begins with a foyer, which opens to the light-filled dining area, adjoining the kitchen. The open plan flows to the family room, with an optional cathedral ceiling. The first floor owners suite includes a private bathroom and expansive closet. (Pricing may reflect limited time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)
2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $348,600
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two classic Carlisle restaurants come together as George's Pizza buys Scalles and plans to close downtown location
George’s Pizza will close its downtown location so the two restaurants with a combined 104 years of service can converge on a single site, said George’s owner Ernie Merisotis.
The Supreme Court's new conservative majority on Wednesday will weigh the fate of a famous liberal precedent: the Roe v. Wade decision and the right of pregnant women to choose abortion.
Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office to claim the prize in person. Prizes cannot be claimed at a retailer or by mail.
Prior to the U.S. Marshals' involvement, Skylor Fickes allegedly fired a Hampden officer's Taser, striking two police officers before fleeing.
A woman was indicted by a federal grand jury on seven counts of bank fraud. She is accused of writing more than $200,000 worth of fraudulent checks to retail locations throughout the region.
Police: Woman charged in stolen vehicles and barn fire incident tried to escape during transport from hospital
A Dauphin County woman who was arrested after a series of incidents in November said she tried to escape while being transported from a hospital back to Cumberland County Prison.
Upper Allen Township gets some clarity on historic buildings at new park location along McCormick Road
The township is in the process of deciding what to do with the 61-acre piece of land, most of which is occupied by former horse pastures.
The recent shake-up on the South Middleton School Board will leave just two incumbents with years of experience starting Dec. 10.
Carlisle Area School Board could vote Monday to approve $3.2 million in improvements for athletic fields
The project includes the development of a multipurpose synthetic turf field across Bellaire Drive from the high school football stadium.
The proposed 0.3 mill recreation tax in the township's tentative budget would generate $585,000 for the township and would be dedicated to maintenance and upgrades of the township's park network and recreational programming.