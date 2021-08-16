You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping and local coffee all just steps from home. Explore TerraPark, an all-natural playground built into the land, or hit the great outdoors on over 10 miles of paved neighborhood walking trails. Work out at Arcona Athletic Club, enjoy a handcrafted meal on the outdoor patio at THEA or visit the all-new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Marshall townhome floorplan offers 1,661-1,673 sq ft of low maintenance living with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and attached 2-car garage. The foyer welcomes you into the home with an attached 2-car garage and dedicated laundry room finishing out the first floor. The main floor offers an open loft layout with a modern kitchen with large dine-in island, breakfast area and great room with floor to ceiling windows providing plenty of natural light. The upper floor features an Owner's Retreat with a private Owner's Bath with large double vanity. An additional bedroom, full bath and ample hall closet space finish out the upper floor. The Marshall floorplan is available with our move in ready homes.
2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $283,990
