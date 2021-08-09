2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $224,990

You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping and local coffee all just steps from home. The Lombard end townhome floorplan offers 1,295-1,317 sq ft of low maintenance living with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garage. A covered front porch greets you into your entry. Beyond the entry is the breakfast area, modern kitchen, and great room. The first floor is finished off by a 2-car garage. The second floor offers a versatile central upper gallery area, laundry closet, and full bed and bath combo with Walk-In Closet in addition to the private Owner's Retreat with Owner's Bath and Walk-In closet.