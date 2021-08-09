You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping and local coffee all just steps from home. Explore TerraPark, an all-natural playground built into the land, or hit the great outdoors on over 10 miles of paved neighborhood walking trails. Work out at Arcona Athletic Club, enjoy a handcrafted meal on the outdoor patio at THEA or visit the all-new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Ridley townhome floorplan offers 1,694-1,711 sq ft of low maintenance living with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garage. The foyer welcomes you into the home with an attached 2-car garage and dedicated laundry room finishing out the first floor. The main floor offers an open loft layout with a spacious kitchen, large dine-in island, breakfast area and great room with floor to ceiling windows providing plenty of natural light. The third floor offers a versatile central upper gallery area, 2 full baths and 2 bedrooms which includes a private Owner's Retreat with Owner's Bath and Walk-In closet. The Ridley floorplan is available with our move in ready homes.
2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $220,990
