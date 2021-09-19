2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $218,990

You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping and local coffee all just steps from home. Explore TerraPark, an all-natural playground built into the land, or hit the great outdoors on over 10 miles of paved neighborhood walking trails. Work out at Arcona Athletic Club, enjoy a handcrafted meal on the outdoor patio at THEA or visit the all-new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Edwards townhome floorplan offers 1,297-1,319 sq ft of low maintenance living with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1-car garage. A covered front porch greets you into your entry. Beyond the entry is the breakfast area, modern kitchen, and great room. The first floor is finished off by a 1-car garage. The second floor offers a versatile central upper gallery area, laundry closet, and full bed and bath combo with Walk-In Closet in addition to the private Owner's Retreat with Owner's Bath and Walk-In closet. The Edwards floorplan is available with our move in ready homes.