Convenient first-floor living with a charming exterior design, including a welcoming front porch.. The Atworth features an open floor plan, a 2-car garage with mudroom entry, and the option to expand to the second-floor with either an unfinished bonus room, or an additional bedroom and bathroom. The owners suite is situated in its own corner of the house, with a private bathroom and expansive closet, while bedroom #2 is located at the front of the home. The kitchen, dining room, and living room share an open floor plan for ease of entertaining and relaxing. Explore all the options available to make the Atworth model suit your personal needs! (Pricing may reflect limited time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)
2 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The rain fell Friday, and it didn't let up throughout the night's Week 10 high school football games.
The Department of Agriculture said every spotted lanternfly egg mass that is not destroyed means 50 more bugs next spring.
Here is a look at the 2021 trick-or-treat dates in Cumberland County. All events are scheduled to take place from 6 to 8 p.m.
HS Football: Carlisle's comeback win over CD East caps regular season, sets up possible postseason bid
HARRISBURG — The buckets of rain that fell over Central Dauphin East’s Landis Field Friday night couldn’t wash away the grit and mettle the Ca…
The shifting of limestone and movement of water through the bedrock after a major rain is the likely explanation for reports of unusual boomin…
The parade was called off for 2021 due to funding cuts at the Downtown Carlisle Association, which organizes the parade.
A South Carolina man was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in a January 2019 jewelry store robbery in South Middleton Township.
There have been times in Carlisle history when the Old Graveyard has been compared to Westminster Abbey in terms of the number of influential and important people buried there.
School Board members from Carlisle, Cumberland Valley and South Middleton comment on their role in the midst of emotionally charged meetings.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said it is searching for an inmate who walked out of a medical facility Tuesday.