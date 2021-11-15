This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The home has a convenient 1st floor laundry room that also serves as a mud room. Large Family room. Great corner lot with mature trees lining 2 sides for privacy. Large wrap around porch on 2 sides of the home. The oversized 2 car garage is perfect for anyone who would like to stay home and work on their vehicles. The one garage bay has a built in pit to make working under your vehicle much easier. The garage has a bathroom with a working toilet. There are materials in the bathroom for you to finish it and make it into a full bathroom. The tile work as already been completed on the floor and walls. The upstairs of the garage is full sized and offers lots of room for storage. In the back of the garage bays is a large room that could be finished off. New paint throughout the home. New carpet on the stairs. 2 new replacement windows, well pump replaced 2 years ago.
2 Bedroom Home in Gardners - $135,000
