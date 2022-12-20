12-21-22 A1 refers
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rakestraw’s Ice Cream Company Store was founded in 1903 by Roy Rakestraw and stands as one of Mechanicsburg’s oldest operating businesses.
Here are school closings and delays for Thursday.
Gabler said the idea to donate the winnings to veterans was an idea he had prior to competing and in honor of his father, uncles and friends who are veterans.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a report of a woman who under-rung items at Weis Market in Lower Allen on 11 occasions.
2022 All-Sentinel Football Team: Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines, Mechanicsburg's Sage Thomas lead the way as Players of the Year
With a 1,000-yard passing and 1,000-yard rushing campaign, and a 120-tackle season, Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines and Mechanicsburg's Sage Thomas earned Player of the Year honors.
2022 All-Sentinel Girls Soccer Team: Northern's Liv Goretski named Player of the Year after Polar Bears' run to states
Goretski’s pressure on opposing defenses opened avenues for the team’s balanced attack, springing Northern to third place in the district and into the state tournament. She headlines All-Sentinel selections.`
Chester Sheaffer opened Sheaffer Bros. Sporting Goods in Carlisle in 1917.
2022 All-Sentinel Boys Soccer Team: Senior surge earns Mechanicsburg's Liam Stockbauer Player of the Year
Named to the All-State team, Stockbauer scored 26 goals and distributed seven assists for Mechanicsburg, which advanced to the district quarterfinals. The Wildcat leads the All-Sentinel selections.
Update: The PPL outage map shows power has been restored in the southern side of Carlisle as of 11:30 a.m.
Pennsylvania State Police and area officials had been searching for a 19-year-old man who was reported missing in Pine Grove Furnace State Park Monday