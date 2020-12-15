$100M water park at Showboat hotel OK'd, tax break pending

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A development agency in Atlantic City approved construction Tuesday of a $100 million water park at the former Showboat casino in a move designed to make the gambling resort more appealing to families and off-season tourists.

But the key to making the project work — 20 years of tax breaks the Showboat’s owner is seeking — has not yet been decided. The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is expected to consider that request at a meeting within the next few weeks.

But it did give final land use approval to the project, which is to be built on a vacant lot next to the Showboat, which currently operates as a nongambling hotel.

Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein, who owns the Showboat, envisions the water park as a key to attracting families and nongamblers, and to draw more tourists in months other than the busy summer season.

Blatstein has asked for designation of the project as an entertainment retail district, which would entitle it to an annual rebate of up to $2.5 million in sales tax generated by it for 20 years.

There also would be tax breaks on construction materials used for the project.

Blatstein has also proposed a return of gambling to the Showboat, but has been mum on that idea since proposing the water park earlier this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0