Trending now

Midstate Homes
promotion

Midstate Homes

Check out Midstate Homes site on cumberlink.com where you can search home listings, map open houses, calculate mortgage payments and so much more!

Photos

Photos: Zion Road house fire
Zion Road House Fire
Zion Road House Fire
Zion Road fire
Zion Road House Fire
Photo Galleries

Photos: Zion Road house fire

  • +6

No residents were home, but two pets are presumed dead following a house fire in the 500 block of Zion Road in South Middleton Township Tuesday.

Local businesses

Print ads

HANOVER HEARING - Ad from 2017-09-22
HANOVER HEARING - Ad from 2017-09-22

Latest Local Offers